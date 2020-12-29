China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 4.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,056,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,485,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

