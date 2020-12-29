Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.