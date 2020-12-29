Christopher Peetz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

