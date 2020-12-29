Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

