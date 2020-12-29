Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.27 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00-21.00 EPS.

CI stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.17.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $15,975,781. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

