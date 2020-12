CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 30,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,324. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

