Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CIZN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 13,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 219.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

