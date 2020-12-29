Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Shares Down 13.3%

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 18,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79.

Clikia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

