Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.39 on Friday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.