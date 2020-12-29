Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $93.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

