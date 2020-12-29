Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.71 and last traded at $158.46. 547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

