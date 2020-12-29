Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Tops $393.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

