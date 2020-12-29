Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. 6,320,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 2,820,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market cap of $38.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

