ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 16% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.37 million and $185.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008496 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,573,634,967 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,593,140 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.