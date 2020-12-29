Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Peter J. Bragdon Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

