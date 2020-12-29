Comparing Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) & Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Services has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 10.35% 13.41% 4.80% Digital Locations N/A N/A -2,555.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Services and Digital Locations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 4 8 0 2.67 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services currently has a consensus target price of $96.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and Digital Locations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $10.30 billion 2.98 $1.07 billion $3.34 28.87 Digital Locations $20,000.00 115.77 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Summary

Republic Services beats Digital Locations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste and recycling collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through 340 collection operations, 212 transfer stations, 189 active landfills, 79 recycling processing centers, and 15 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 130 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

