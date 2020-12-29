Comparing U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

This table compares U.S. Xpress Enterprises and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises -0.62% -0.86% -0.17% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Xpress Enterprises 1 1 3 0 2.40 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Given U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Xpress Enterprises and Celadon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises $1.71 billion 0.20 -$3.65 million $0.12 56.83 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises beats Celadon Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,900 tractors and 15,500 trailers, including 2,000 tractors provided by independent contractors. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.