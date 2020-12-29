Conceal Price Hits $0.0840 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $797,739.18 and approximately $26,919.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,243.79 or 1.00164250 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00030035 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00388165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00514914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00144581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00035325 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,213,928 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,326 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

