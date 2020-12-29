Connectome Price Tops $1.67 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Connectome token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00006149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00284826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.54 or 0.02080928 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to.

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.