Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Brian Daly Sells 11,300 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 208,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,476. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

