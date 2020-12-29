Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CONN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Conn’s stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 89.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

