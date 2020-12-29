Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.32 and last traded at $159.68. Approximately 2,885,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,690,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.54.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSE:XLY)

The CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR invests in industries such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media, and retailing. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR was previously known as the Cyclical/Transportation Select Sector SPDR.

