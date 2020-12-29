Contrasting Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass Minerals International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 38.24%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Compass Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 91.98 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -10.63 Compass Minerals International $1.49 billion 1.37 $62.50 million $1.92 31.42

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Compass Minerals International 5.73% 21.38% 3.79%

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Energy Fuels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

