Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $379.70 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $379.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00019378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,748.37 or 0.99986168 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00051011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,763,511 coins and its circulating supply is 207,978,908 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

