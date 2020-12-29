COTI Price Reaches $0.0479 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. COTI has a market capitalization of $27.23 million and $8.84 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

