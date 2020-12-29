CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.36. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 69,863 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CounterPath stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

