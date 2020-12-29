COVA (COVA) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $344,691.43 and $77,536.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

