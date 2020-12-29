Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $99,302.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00043972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00291347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.40 or 0.02137699 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.