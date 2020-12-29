CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $128.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. CRA International posted sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

