CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Shares Up 7.7%

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) shares shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. 194,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 106,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

In other news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

