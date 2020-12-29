Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 498,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,235. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Criteo by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Criteo by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

