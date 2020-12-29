Critical Survey: Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.16% 22.53% 12.95% Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastech Digital and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $193.57 million 0.97 $11.15 million $0.99 16.75 Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.81

Mastech Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mastech Digital and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.48%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Ashford on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

