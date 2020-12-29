Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,951.28

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,951.28 and traded as high as $6,468.00. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at $6,408.00, with a volume of 218,808 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,951.28.

About Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

