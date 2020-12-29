CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) will report sales of $44.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $39.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $171.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

