Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $7.10. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 17,071 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

