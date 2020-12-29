Crypto Village Accelerator Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 106.9% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $52,607.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.23 or 0.02141254 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

