CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

