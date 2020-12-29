Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $131,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $895.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

