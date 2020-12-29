Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

