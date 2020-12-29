Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

