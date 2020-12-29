Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,714 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 49,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.4% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

VMC opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

