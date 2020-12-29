Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,669 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

MacroGenics stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

