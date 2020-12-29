CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.50

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 608209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.61. The stock has a market cap of £11.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

In related news, insider Heather Peacock acquired 314,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,584.28 ($16,441.44). Also, insider Peter Tyler sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

About CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

