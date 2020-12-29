CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.44

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.44 and last traded at $164.36, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.62, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

