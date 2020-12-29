CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21, a PEG ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $166.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

