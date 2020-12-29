Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.93. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

