Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

DAN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

