Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $205.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

