Datum Reaches Market Cap of $457,098.77 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Datum has a market capitalization of $457,098.77 and approximately $68,350.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00044907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.02132203 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.