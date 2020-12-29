DECENT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,417.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $423,510.18 and $1,417.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.